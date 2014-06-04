(Adds context and comments from Finance Minister Mantega and
analyst)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 4 Brazil removed a 6 percent tax
on some short-term foreign loans on Wednesday in a move that
could help the central bank stem a recent depreciation of the
local currency that has threatened to stoke iflation.
Authorities were caught off guard on Monday by a rapid drop
in the value of the real, which slid 1.5 percent to its
lowest in nearly two months on speculation that the central bank
may reduce its intervention program in the foreign exchange
market.
The bank was able to limit the depreciation by announcing it
was doubling the rollover of currency swaps, derivatives that
provide investors with hedge against currency losses.
The finance ministry removed the tax, called an IOF tax, on
international loans with maturities of between six months and a
year, saying it would help lower financing costs for local
companies and banks.
"I think it serves both purposes; the government reduces the
cost of foreign financing and at the same time opens the door
for more dollars to limit the depreciation (of the real)," said
Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment
Bank.
"It also signals that the central bank may reduce its forex
program."
A weaker real raises the value of imports, adding
inflationary pressure. Inflation has slowed recently, but
remains very close to the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official
range.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega later told reporters that the
aim of the tax cut was not to tame prices but to normalize the
currency market.
"This measure is not directed at inflation. We do not
administer our currency to control inflation," said Mantega,
adding that the biggest impact of the measure will be to help
smaller banks to get cheap loans abroad.
Higher inflation hurt domestic consumption and dragged down
the economy at the start of the year. Brazil's gross domestic
product barely grew in the first quarter and could post even
more sluggish growth ahead as investment and industrial output
drop.
The economic slump threatens to further dent the popularity
of President Dilma Rousseff. She remains the favorite to win the
Oct. 5 general election, however, due to record-low unemployment
and wide-ranging social programs.
Citi analyst Kenneth Lam said the tax cut will not have much
impact on corporate credit flows, but will be marginally
positive for the local exchange rate.
After initial gains on Wednesday, the real weakened 0.5
percent to trade at 2.2888 per dollar.
The central bank started to offer currency swaps in August
to stem the depreciation of the real after expectations of
tighter monetary conditions in the United States sparked an
exodus of capital from emerging economies.
In December, the bank slowed the pace of its currency
intervention as it extended the daily offer of swaps until at
least June 30.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has signaled the bank
could again slow the pace of intervention after saying on May 22
that demand for the swaps had decreased slightly.
Loans of a year or more already avoid paying the IOF tax.
Companies borrowing at a maturity of less than six months will
continue to pay the 6 percent IOF tax, the finance ministry
said. It added that the measure will cost the government 10.3
million reais ($3.8 million) in tax revenues in 2014.
