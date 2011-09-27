* Mantega rules out changes to IOF tax on derivatives

* Markets had expected change after real weakened

* Tax may now be fueling bigger-than-expected real slide

BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil is not considering changes to a tax on derivatives trades in foreign exchange markets despite the recent volatility of its currency, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Mantega announced the so-called IOF tax on derivatives on July 27 in an attempt to prevent further strengthening of the real BRBY. On July 26, the real had reached a 12-year high of 1.5378 against the dollar.

Since then the real has erased all its gains and is more than 7 percent weaker than it was at the beginning of the year. Concern over the European debt crisis pushed the real to 1.95 per dollar last week, its weakest level since the 2009 world recession.

With the tax now helping fuel the real's declines and making it more expensive for companies to hedge currency risk, speculation had increased in financial markets that the government was considering abandoning the IOF tax.

"We're not going to change the IOF, there is no outlook for changing the IOF," Mantega told reporters.

The real was trading in the 1.80 range on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Asher Levine, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)