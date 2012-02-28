(Adds quotes, background)

BRASILIA Feb 28 Brazil's government could use its sovereign wealth fund to limit currency gains, but for now will focus on a strategy of central bank dollar purchases, National Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Tuesday.

The statement hints at a lower probability of direct dollar purchases from the Brazilian sovereign fund anytime soon. It came even as Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened past the 1.70 per U.S. dollar mark on Tuesday for the first time in four months, despite recent central bank intervention.

"The sovereign fund can be used to intervene in the currency market not only with its available resources, but also by using bonds" in its portfolio, Augustin said. "There is such a possibility, but we haven't adopted that as of yet. We maintain our policy of central bank purchases."

The real has gained about 10 percent this year against the dollar as low interest rates abroad have driven global investors seeking higher returns to pour money into Brazil. The Brazilian government has sought to limit the currency's rise because of the negative effects on exports and competitiveness.

Brazilian s Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who coined the expression "currency war," has vowed to used Brazil's sovereign wealth fund "at any time" to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

In August, Brazil's sovereign fund had 15 billion reais ($9 bln) in assets, according to data released by the country's securities and exchange regulator.

