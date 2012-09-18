BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola sees profits growing "mid single digit" in 2017
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
(Corrects name to Guido in 1st para)
PARIS, Sept 18 The latest round of U.S. quantitative easing will create many problems for emerging countries and Brazil will take action to keep the real from rising in value, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting with his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici, Mantega voiced concerns that the further monetary stimulus would lower the value of the dollar and in turn hurt Brazilian competitiveness in export markets.
"We will continue to take measures to keep a devalued real," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)