* Gasoline consumption surges as ethanol output dives

* Gasoline imports at record in Dec.

* Expected larger 2012 cane crop would boost ethanol

BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazil's consumption of gasoline rose 19 percent in 2011 to 35.5 billion liters, the National Petroleum Agency said on Thursday, because of soaring vehicle sales and a spike in the price of ethanol.

Overall, Brazil's consumption of fuels rose by 3 percent last year to 121.5 billion liters, the agency said, including a 5.2 percent increase in diesel to 51.8 billion liters. Diesel is used rarely in cars in Brazil, but is a common fuel for the trucks and other heavy machinery.

Hydrous ethanol consumption, that commonly sold at pumps for Brazilian drivers, fell 28.9 percent to 10.7 billion liters. Prices for the fuel climbed last year because of a shortfall in the supply of sugar cane, the raw material for Brazil's ethanol.

Consumption of anhydrous ethanol, the kind mixed into gasoline, rose 18.3 percent to 8.4 billion liters. The increase is a result of higher gasoline sales and despite a reduction by the government in the percentage of ethanol required in Brazil's gasoline mix.

Car ownership is rising rapidly in Brazil after years of strong economic growth that have raised living standards. But the growth has caused the share of ethanol powering cars in Brazil, once a model for renewable fuel use, to plummet because of challenges facing the sugarcane industry.

Last year's sugarcane harvest slumped 11 percent because of bad weather and a slowdown in the pace of investment in the crop. High global sugar prices have caused growers in Brazil to curtail renewal of aging cane plants, thereby limiting supply.

Soaring demand for gasoline has forced state-controlled oil company Petrobras to increase imports of the fuel. Despite Brazil's discoveries of new offshore oil fields and its growing capacity as a fuel producer, the country's refineries can't keep up with demand.

Gasoline imports reached a record 70,000 barrels per day in December. Brazil will have to wait until 2013, when the first of five new refineries under construction begins production, to boost its own output.

Better prospects for the 2012 cane crop should help temper demand growth for gasoline this year. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Peter Murphy)