SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Brazil's government may allow
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to raise
fuel prices by Oct. 21, the date of the first auction of
exploration rights for the Libra subsalt oil field, newspaper O
Estado de S. Paulo said on Monday.
Estado, citing unnamed sources, said a "relevant part of the
government's economic team" wanted gasoline prices to rise about
8 percent by that date.
By authorizing the increase in fuel prices by Oct. 21, the
government wants to bolster investor confidence in the country's
oil and fuel model, Estado reported. Petrobras imports gasoline
to meet domestic demand, but sells it at a loss due to the
government's insistence to head off inflation, which is
currently running close to the official target's ceiling.
The auction is expected to give the government greater
control over the oil in subsalt fields, which are located
beneath deep layers of salt on the ocean floor. Libra, which is
off the shore of Rio de Janeiro, is estimated to hold 12 billion
barrels of recoverable oil.
Spokespeople for Petrobras and Brazil's Finance Ministry
were not immediately available to comment on the Estado report.
Petrobras is 48 percent controlled by the federal government and
other state entities.
An 11 percent plunge in the value of the Brazilian real
against the U.S. dollar over the past year has hampered
Petrobras' finances by making its foreign fuel purchases more
expensive.
The losses imposed by fuel price controls also restrict the
cash available to finance the company's $237 billion five-year
investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program,
and have forced Petrobras to increase debt to meet its capital
needs.