SAO PAULO, May 14 Brazilian asset managers must
adapt to low interest rates and a declining government debt
burden, central bank director Aldo Mendes said on Tuesday in the
latest call for financial markets to increase funding for fresh
investment.
The country's fund managers, who for years made hefty
profits mostly by refinancing government debt, need to embrace
"a cultural change" that breaks with investing practices
inherited from a time when the country struggled with high
inflation rates, Mendes said at an industry event in São Paulo.
Mendes affirmed that "this new moment" was taking place
under a macroeconomic policy framework supported by a floating
exchange rate, a mandate to keep inflation under control and
responsible government spending practices. For the past two
years, some investors have said President Dilma Rousseff's
administration has sought to abandon that model to pursue faster
economic growth.
The use of benchmark indicators that better reflect the
present moment of the economy and the future are needed, as well
as implementing risk and return measures in Brazil that are more
comparable to those globally, Mendes, the central bank's head of
monetary policy, said.
"The biggest challenge for the industry going forward is
embracing a cultural change," Mendes said. "It is necessary to
move toward new structural patterns and try to break from
practices that date back to the inflationary periods of the
past."
Brazil's asset management sector is the world's
sixth-largest, with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under
management. A decline in domestic borrowing costs to a record
low last year as a result of slower inflation is forcing money
managers to build a more diverse base of financial instruments
to help lure new clients and propel returns.
"In the current moment, money managers are faced with the
challenge presented by the combination of return, financial risk
and liquidity that represents the newfound structural
conditions" of the country, Mendes said.
Mendes declined to comment on monetary policy trends when
sought on the sidelines of the event sponsored by Anbima, the
group representing investment banks and asset management firms
in Brazil.