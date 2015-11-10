BRASILIA Nov 10 Brazil will urge the world's biggest economies to avoid raising subsidies to their food producers as that would curb prices and hurt poor countries and other exporters, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Brazil will unveil that proposal for discussion at the Group of 20 economies (G20) summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 15-16, said Carlos Cozendey, the undersecretary of economic affairs at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"We will propose the G20 a commitment to avoid raising agricultural subsidies," Cozendey said in a press briefing. "This is not a legally-binding commitment, but a moral one."

Cozendey acknowledged the government does not expect its proposal to be accepted by other members but said Brazil nonetheless wanted to bring that issue to the global agenda.

As the world's biggest exporter of soy Brazil has suffered with a drop in the price of commodities at a time its economy is sinking into what is expected to be its worst recession in 25 years.

More subsidies to producers in developed countries could keep downward pressure on prices, hurting farmers in poor nations and reducing their local food output, Cozendey said.

He said Brazil's proposal was well received by fellow emerging economies and commodity powerhouses Argentina and Russia but has faced resistance from the European Union.

Emerging economies and developed nations have clashed in tense negotiations to revive global trade talks that have been stalled for years. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)