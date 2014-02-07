SAO PAULO Feb 7 The board of Brazilian
homebuilder Gafisa SA approved a study into
potentially spinning off its Tenda business as the "next step"
toward creating value for its shareholders, the company said in
a filing on Friday.
The company will begin by splitting its management structure
into two independent units, which will last 90 days. Afterwards,
the Gafisa group's current chief executive Duilio Calciolari
will step down. Sandro Gamba will then become chief executive of
Gafisa and Rodrigo Osmo the chief executive of Tenda, which
focuses on low-income housing.
If the plan to split the companies is approved by
shareholders and the board, the operations should be concluded
in 2015 and the group would seek clearance from the local market
regulator, the CVM, to list Tenda on the Novo Mercado of the
BM&FBovespa stock exchange.
