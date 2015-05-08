SAO PAULO May 8 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA
sees firm demand for low-cost housing despite a
weaker economy, though it expects deals to be harder to close
due to wavering consumer confidence.
The company's landbank, or land held for future development,
in its low-income-focused division, known as Tenda, is adequate
through 2015, while gross margins for the division should remain
in the 28 percent to 30 percent range in the year, executives
said on a Friday conference call to discuss first-quarter
results.
