(Adds quotes from government official, context)
SAO PAULO, June 27 The Brazilian government has
no immediate plans to raise the so-called Cide tax on gasoline
despite a request from the sugar and ethanol sector to do so, a
senior official at the Mining and Energy Ministry said on
Monday.
"There is no discussion at the moment in the ministry
regarding a possible increase of the tax on gasoline," Ricardo
Dornelles, who heads the ministry's biofuels department, said on
the sidelines of an ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.
"The sugar sector presented a request to elevate the tax in
their first meeting with the new minister, some weeks ago, but
the president himself said this is not a priority," he said.
Fernando Coelho Filho, the energy minister, took the job
shortly after interim President Michel Temer started his
administration on May 12, replacing suspended President Dilma
Rousseff. She faces an impeachment trial for allegedly
manipulating public accounts.
The Brazilian cane industry believes the government should
use the tax to value the environmental contribution of ethanol.
A higher tax on gasoline would stimulate the use of ethanol in
Brazil, helping to reduce carbon emissions.
The Cide tax is currently at 0.10 real per liter of
gasoline. The sugar sector would like the tax to go up to 0.60
real.
Dornelles noted the Mining and Energy Ministry is not
dealing with fuels pricing, which is now seen as an exclusive
duty of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Dan Grebler)