BRASILIA Nov 26 The Brazilian economy grew 1.5
percent in 2012 and not the 0.9 percent previously reported by
the national statistics agency, President Dilma Rousseff was
quoted as saying by a Spanish newspaper on Tuesday.
Rousseff, a leftist economist, said the growth data was
revised this week.
In recent months the IBGE has made some changes to the way
it calculates the country's gross domestic product, which it
said may lead to revisions of past growth numbers.
"We knew that it wasn't 0.9 percent (growth), that the GDP
was underestimated," Rousseff was quoted as saying in an
interview with the Portuguese-version of Spanish daily El Pais.
The government statistics agency, IBGE, did not confirm it
has revised last year's GDP print, but said it will announce any
revisions when it releases economic growth figures for the third
quarter on Dec. 3.