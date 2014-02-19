Lockheed Martin a winner in Trump's 2017 supplemental request
March 16 Nearly half of President Donald Trump's 2017 $30 billion supplemental defense budget proposal - $13.5 billion - would go to buy and modernize warplanes, warships and missiles.
SAO PAULO Feb 19 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has formed a strategic partnership with Air France-KLM that includes flight sharing and joint sales, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, Air France-KLM will invest $100 million in Gol including buying $52 million of shares in the company.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The fire at Syncrude Canada's oil sands plant in northern Alberta was extinguished on Thursday morning, the company said in a statement, as parts of the mining and upgrading facility ran at reduced rates.
