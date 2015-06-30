BRIEF-National Bank of Kenya reports FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 mln shillings
* FY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 182.7 million shillings versus loss of 1.64 billion shillings year ago
SAO PAULO, June 30 BM&FBovespa SA, which operates Brazil's sole stock exchange, plans to review rules guiding the Novo Mercado, the strictest chapter of stock listing in the country, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said on Tuesday.
Pinto said at an event in São Paulo that a plan to strengthen corporate governance rules for state-controlled companies will be heard at a public hearing for 90 days. The Novo Mercado was created in 2000, and established the "one-share, one-vote" rule and a tougher code of disclosure that became the benchmark for listings and reporting in Brazil. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
