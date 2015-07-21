By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto
| SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 21
needs an additional 500 billion reais ($157 billion) from
taxpayers over the next 15 years to put public finances and the
national debt on a sustainable path, a private study showed,
underscoring the challenge facing a economy grappling with a
high tax burden and stagnation.
Spending commitments in education, social security and
healthcare that the government assumed after the global
financial crisis are adding the equivalent of 0.4 percent of
gross domestic product a year to the budget, according to the
paper by economists Mansueto Almeida, Marcos Lisboa and Samuel
Pessoa.
This year, the government needs to raise over 100 billion
reais to meet its goal for the primary budget surplus, or the
difference between government revenues and expenses, excluding
debt servicing, of 1.1 percent of GDP.
Through 2030, the economists estimated that over 300 billion
reais worth of extra revenue or spending cuts will be required
to prevent the gross national debt from surpassing the current
level of about 60 percent of GDP.
Almeida was a key adviser to Aécio Neves, who lost a run-off
presidential election to Dilma Rouseff last October. Lisboa, an
economic policymaker in 2003-2007, teaches business at Insper,
which released the academic paper this week together with the
Fundação Getulio Vargas University, where Pessoa is a professor.
"The outlook is worrisome because the country can't take any
more tax hikes and it's becoming harder by the day to change the
country's lavish government spending culture," Almeida said in a
phone interview. "Brazilian society must learn to make choices."
The paper sheds a light on Brazil's worse-than-expected
state of public finances after years of budget profligacy. The
ruling Workers' Party eased budget spending controls at the end
of last decade, although without securing the necessary
recurring revenues to sustain the trend, the economists said in
the paper
Concerns that Brazil may be on the verge of losing
investment-grade ratings are rising Rousseff's austerity push
looks unlikely to fully offset plunging tax
collections.
With the country's population aging rapidly and economic
growth poised to remain low for coming years, the outlook for
extra state revenues look rather grim, Almeida noted.
Pressure to increase taxes, however, could have long-lasting
consequences for economic activity: Brazilians spend almost 40
percent of their annual income on taxes, more than any other
country in Latin America, the paper found.
($1 = 3.1782 Brazilian reais)