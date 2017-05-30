US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after impeachment of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)
- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning...(acting)...................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities...........................................Bruno ARAUJO Culture........................................Roberto FREIRE Defence.........................................Raul JUNGMANN Education.......................................Jose MENDONÇA Environment.......................................Jose SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations...............................Aloysio NUNES Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Human Rights.................................Luislinda VALOIS Industry & Trade...............................Marcos PEREIRA Justice & Public Security.....................Torquato JARDIM Labor........................................Ronaldo NOGUEIRA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism..........................................Marx BELTRÃO Transparency & Oversight......(acting).........Wagner ROSARIO Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA
- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Presidency.........Wellington MOREIRA FRANCO Secretary of the Government.................Antonio IMBASSAHY Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA
- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN
(End Government List)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
* Wintrust Financial Corp says on June 16, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of December 15, 2014 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 21 Regulators should require stock exchanges to disclose more about the money they earn from market data sales to help shed light on rising industry costs and potential conflicts of interest, an executive at exchange operator IEX Group said on Wednesday.