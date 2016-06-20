EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Corrrects first paragraph to insert dropped word "no," making clear GPA says Casino has no plans to delist GPA)
SAO PAULO, June 20 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said on Monday that controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie has no plans to delist the company in Brazil or carry out a reorganization of the business.
Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, citing unnamed sources, said France's Casino is considering taking GPA private. In a securities filing, GPA said the only plan to restructure existing business in Brazil is the ongoing merger of e-commerce unit Cnova NV into appliance retailer Via Varejo SA - which was made public in recent weeks. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on Thursday.