SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazilian grains company Fiagril sold an undisclosed stake to China's Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd, a unit of Pengxin Group, the Brazilian firm said on Friday.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said the Chinese firm bought a controlling 57 percent stake in Fiagril, a family-owned company based in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso, in the heart of Brazil's center-west grain belt.