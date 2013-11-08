SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's government crop supply agency forecast a record 2013/14 soybean crop of between 87.9 million and 90.2 million tonnes on Friday, up slightly from the 87.6-89.7 million tonnes predicted a month earlier as farmers plant new fields.

The agency, Conab, estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between 78.5 million and 79.8 million tonnes, up slightly from 78.4-79.6 million tonnes last month. Conab cut its view of the 2012/13 corn crop to 81 million tonnes from 81.3 million.

The 2013/14 wheat crop forecast was raised slightly to 4.81 million tonnes from 4.77 million tonnes in October. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson)