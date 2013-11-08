UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazil's government crop supply agency forecast a record 2013/14 soybean crop of between 87.9 million and 90.2 million tonnes on Friday, up slightly from the 87.6-89.7 million tonnes predicted a month earlier as farmers plant new fields.
The agency, Conab, estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between 78.5 million and 79.8 million tonnes, up slightly from 78.4-79.6 million tonnes last month. Conab cut its view of the 2012/13 corn crop to 81 million tonnes from 81.3 million.
The 2013/14 wheat crop forecast was raised slightly to 4.81 million tonnes from 4.77 million tonnes in October. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources