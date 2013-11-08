* Soy seen 87.9 mln T - 90.2 mln T; year ago 81.5 mln T

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Brazil's government crop supply agency forecast a record 2013/14 soybean crop of between 87.9 million and 90.2 million tonnes on Friday, up slightly from its October forecast as farmers plant even more soy than had been expected.

If confirmed Brazil's soy crop would beat last year's record 81.5 million by as much as 11 percent and replace the United States as the world's top producer of the oilseed.

Soy area in Brazil will likely expand to as much as 29.5 million hectares - up from the maximum 29.36 million hectares forecast last month when the agency, Conab, projected a crop of between 87.6 million and 89.7 million tonnes.

January soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade bid down 0.2 percent at $12.64 per bushel on Friday.

Conab's report said climate in the southern producing states, where soy planting is 33 percent complete, was "very favorable." In the top producing center-west region, planting is further along but rains were irregular in September and October.

The agency flagged several possible risks to the crop, saying seeds in Mato Grosso are lower quality than usual due to rains during the harvesting of last season's crop in January.

A rare caterpillar known as helicoverpa is forcing farmers to use much more pesticide than usual in all producing regions, raising costs but not yet threatening output, Conab said.

For the second year, Brazil's soy exports, estimated at 45.9 million tonnes, will likely surpass domestic consumption of 40.5 million tonnes, helping replenish global stocks.

Conab also estimated a 2013/14 corn crop of between 78.5 million and 79.8 million tonnes, up slightly from 78.4-79.6 million tonnes last month. Conab cut its view of the 2012/13 corn crop to 81 million tonnes from 81.3 million.

Corn in Brazil's far south was planted earlier than soy, in August when rains were scarcer. That could hurt yields, Conab said. In Parana state farmers reduced area planted by up to 22 percent, favoring soybeans. Conab said corn output from the south could be 1.4 million tonnes less than last season.

CORN MAY BE LOWERED

Brazil's corn output comes increasingly from the second of two annual crops that is planted in February after soybeans are harvested. Conab did not calculate the second 2013/14 crop and instead used the record 2012/13 output of 46.2 million tonnes as its estimate.

The second corn crop forecast could drop significantly in coming months as farmers have little incentive to plant, facing a national surplus of the grain and low prices.

"This season, due to poor corn sales, it is expected that summer planting favors cotton, beans and even soy," Conab said.

The agency raised its 2013/14 wheat crop forecast slightly to 4.81 million tonnes from 4.77 million tonnes in October. Though farmers planted 15 percent more wheat fields this season, the crop has faced unfavorable weather.

Conab said dry conditions followed by frosts in the southern growing regions had led to a loss of a million tonnes from the original forecast, squeezing domestic supplies.

Brazil will have to import 6.7 million tonnes of wheat this year, 4.4 percent more than the previous year, Conab said.

"It appears that the national supply will be very tight, with extremely low carryover stocks," the report said.

The agency held its forecast for a 1.6 million tonne cotton lint crop in 2013/14, up from 1.3 million tonnes a year earlier, as farmers favor planting the textile amid low corn prices. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dale Hudson and Chizu Nomiyama)