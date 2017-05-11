CUIABÁ, Brazil, May 11 A movement to replace
genetically modified soybeans with conventional seeds is gaining
traction in Brazil's largest soy- producing state of Mato Grosso
as farmers anticipate growing demand from Asia and Europe.
Brazil was an early adopter of transgenic crops and more
than 96 percent of its soy harvest is of GM varieties, which
helped to transform the country into the world's largest soy
exporter.
Biotech crops, such as corn, soybeans and cotton, are
genetically modified to resist pests or disease, tolerate
drought or withstand sprayings of weed killers like glyphosate,
the active ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup
herbicide.
Wininton Mendes, coordinator of a program to promote use of
conventional seeds run by Mato Grosso growers and the government
agricultural research agency Embrapa, said doubts related to the
impact of GM food on human health is one driver behind demand
for conventional raw materials.
Proponents of biotech crops say the technology lowers the
cost of food and helps farmers to manage pests and diseases more
safely. But some consumers and environmental groups argue that
GM crops boost pesticide use and pose threats to the environment
and human health.
Mendes said that Mato Grosso's drive to plant more
conventional soy is backed by three trading firms - including
Amaggi SA, owned by the family of Agriculture Minister Blairo
Maggi - which pay a premium. The other two traders are Imcopa
International SA and Caramuru Alimentos SA.
The average premium stood at 12 reais per 60-kilogram bag of
GM-free soy this season, he told Reuters.
Reintroduction of conventional soy creates a niche market
for farmers with deep pockets, since non-GM crops require strict
controls to avoid contamination during production and shipping,
which may raise costs.
Encouraged by the premia paid this season, farmers may plant
more non-GM soy in the next cycle, according to Daniel Ferreira,
the superintendent of agricultural research agency Imea.
FARMERS SHIFTING
Endrigo Dalcin, who planted 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of
GM-free soy this harvest, plans to almost double that in the
2017/18 crop.
"Some farmers in Mato Grosso are already planting 100
percent GM-free thanks to the premium and international demand,"
Dalcin said.
However, for many farmers the difficulty remains the
availability of seeds.
An estimated 13.6 percent of the 2016/17 soybean harvest in
Mato Grosso was conventional, according to agricultural research
agency Imea. This was down slightly from 15 percent previously
as Brazil's conventional seeds supply remains low, said Mendes,
the conventional seed program coordinator.
Mato Grosso's program aims to give farmers "a choice," he
said.
Monsanto's RR and Intacta technology account for all the
transgenic soy in Brazil, data sampled this season by consultant
Agroconsult show.
Soy demand from China, a major factor in Brazil's
agricultural expansion, remains strong. However, a Chinese
consumer backlash against GM crops is beginning to dent demand
for soy oil, its main cooking oil, and could spell trouble for
the crushing industry, which relies on GM soybeans from Brazil
and the United States.
China, which does not grow GM soy, needs 11 million tonnes
of conventional soybeans for food production per year, Lin Tan,
an executive at Hopefull Grain & Oil Group, told Reuters.
Local farmers cannot supply at least 3 million tonnes of
demand from crushers, he said.
"China has a market gap and the additional grains must come
from somewhere," Tan said.
A group of 14 European Union countries imported about 2.7
million tonnes of non-GM soybean meal equivalent, according to a
2015 report, and there is potential demand from India, Mendes
said.
Maggi, whose family's Amaggi is a partner in Mato Grosso's
GM-free soy program, told Reuters Brazil needs to step up
research to develop conventional seeds for mass production.
"I am an enthusiast," he said. But he cautioned that the
government has no funds to promote GM-free soy production,
adding there is space for both kinds in the marketplace.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dan Grebler)