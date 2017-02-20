SAO PAULO Feb 20 The Brazilian government has no available money to replenish depleted public stocks of food and will not buy staples such as grains anytime soon, despite an expected record crop this year, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday.

Maggi told reporters in Sao Paulo that an exception regarding government actions in the sector was intervention in the corn market, where the government decided to use part of reduced public corn stocks to ease a supply tightness in some Northeast states impacted by drought. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)