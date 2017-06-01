(Adds executive comments)

SAO PAULO, June 1 The cost of exporting soybeans from Brazil will decline in coming years as infrastructure improves, particularly in the northern part of the country, an executive for commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company BV said on Thursday.

Luis Barbieri, oilseeds director for Louis Dreyfus' Brazil unit, said investments in logistics are likely to boost soy production in new areas in northern Brazil.

Speaking at a commodities seminar in Sao Paulo, Barbieri said soybean planting would increase in degraded pastures or replace areas used for livestock. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Andrew Hay)