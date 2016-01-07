By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 7 Brazil's health ministry
promised on Thursday to hire nearly 2,500 medical staff in the
state of Rio de Janeiro as it scrambles to help local
authorities deal with a funding crisis that has left hospitals
under-staffed and ill equipped.
Eight months before the Olympics are due to unfold in Rio,
fallout from what is turning into the country's worst financial
crisis in a century is hitting public services. In December, the
state governor declared a state of emergency as money ran out
and hospitals cut services or closed units.
Alberto Beltrame, a senior health ministry official assigned
to help the state, held a crisis meeting in Rio on Thursday to
beef up resources at federal hospitals over-run with patients
due to lack of equipment and staff at state hospitals.
Beltrame told reporters afterwards that federal health
services in the state would hire over the next 20 days 2,493
staff including 693 doctors and 605 nurses. New staff will be
contracted for six months, but the terms can be extended to two
years.
The ministry said the measure would cost 130.9 million reais
(US$32.3 million) per year in 2016 and 2017.
"It's a significant increase, equivalent to opening a new
hospital in Rio rapidly," Beltrame said.
For those working in the hospitals, help cannot come fast
enough.
"This is the worst crisis I've seen," said Anjela Caldas,
60, who has worked as a nurse in Rio for 32 years.
Caldas told Reuters that people needing emergency surgery
were being turned away because space was taken by patients with
chronic health issues usually treated at other hospitals. She
said she was being forced to attend to conditions outside her
expertise.
Brazil's health problems are not limited to Rio.
The country is grappling with an outbreak of zika, a
mosquito-borne virus detected in Africa in the 1940s that
surfaced in the Americas last year.
Brazilian health authorities have linked zika to a rise in
the number of babies born with microcephaly, a birth defect that
seriously limits mental and physical ability.
In addition, vaccines are in short supply after imports were
reduced in the past year, sources familiar with the matter have
said. On Thursday, Brazil's Globo TV channel reported shortages
of vaccines across the country.
On Wednesday the health ministry reduced the number of doses
given for certain vaccines, partly to control the cost of the
2.9 billion-real (US$720 million) program. It said the changes
did not affect efficacy.
When asked about the vaccines, Beltrame said the situation
was being resolved, but he offered no details.
In advance of the Olympics, Brazil has also been trying to
clean up pollution and contaminated water.
Officials in Rio have conceded that a promise to treat 80
percent of sewage entering Guanabara Bay will not be achieved
before the Olympics' Aug. 5 opening ceremony.
Health experts have said risks to the public from
contaminated water range from gastrointestinal diseases to
hepatitis A.
