RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 6 Brazil has cut the number
of doses for vaccinations given by the public health service to
counter human papillomavirus (HPV) and pneumonia, as Latin
America's largest economy looks to reduce health costs in the
midst of a deep recession.
In a statement late Tuesday, the Health Ministry said the
changes were "routine" and would not alter the efficacy of the
vaccinations but also noted the cost of the national program had
risen 140 percent over the past five years.
In 2015, the cost of distributing nearly 300 million
immunobiologicals, such as vaccines, totaled 2.9 billion reais
($720 million), the ministry said.
Sources familiar with the matter said Brazil has been
reducing imports of vaccines over the past year, resulting in
diminishing stocks.
The ministry did not say how much money would be saved by
reducing the number of doses.
Brazil's health system has been hit hard by falling
government revenues. The state of Rio de Janeiro declared a
state of emergency in December after it ran out of money to pay
for equipment, supplies and salaries.
Revenues for the state, which is Brazil's main petroleum oil
hub, have been particularly hard hit by a slump in international
petroleum prices.
The health ministry said the doses for vaccination against
HPV, a group of sexually transmitted viruses that can cause
cancer, will be reduced to two from three.
The doses for vaccines given to babies to fend off pneumonia
will be cut to two, with a booster, from three and a booster.
