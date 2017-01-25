BRASILIA Jan 25 Brazilian public health
officials are working to stop an outbreak of yellow fever that
has killed at least 40 people in Brazil from becoming an
epidemic, urging people to seek vaccinations in nine of the
country's 26 states.
The Health Minister said on Tuesday that 70 cases of the
fever and 40 deaths have been confirmed in the outbreak centered
in rural areas of the state of Minas Gerais, while another 47
deaths and 368 suspect cases are under investigation.
That is up from just seven cases last year and the highest
number since 2003.
Yellow fever is a viral disease found in tropical regions of
Africa and the Americas that mainly affects humans and monkeys
and is transmitted by the same type of mosquito that spreads
dengue and the Zika virus.
The outbreak comes as Brazil continues to battle Zika that
has led to a spike in babies being born with microcephaly, a
condition marked by an abnormally small head and often resulting
in grave developmental issues.
Most people recover after the first phase of infection that
usually involves fever, muscle and back pain, headache, shivers,
loss of appetite and nausea or vomiting, the WHO says.
Health officials have distributed 4.9 million yellow fever
vaccines since the start of the year.
In states where inoculation is recommended, Brazilians
rushed to get a shot and public health centers ran out of
vaccines.
In Brasilia, the capital, the death of one person suspected
of picking up the virus in nearby Minas Gerais was being
investigated, and inhabitants had to queue up for three hours in
some cases to get vaccinated.
Brazil has never managed to entirely eradicate rural yellow
fever, but it has not registered cases of the disease in urban
areas since 1942.
The South American country recommends that visitors from
abroad get vaccinated for yellow fever.
