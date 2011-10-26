* Prices have risen 30 pct annually since 2009
* Ibope sees no sign of decline in property prices
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Rising property prices in
Brazil's biggest city show no signs of slowing, even after
racking up an 85 percent jump over the past 30 months, market
research firm Ibope said on Wednesday.
A strong job market and rising household income have given
more Brazilians a chance to buy new homes in Sao Paulo, the
country's industrial and financial hub, said Antonio Carlos
Ruotolo, who conducts a survey on property prices in the city.
Including used properties, prices per square foot have
climbed 62 percent since the firm began research in 2009.
The findings come in a real estate market with little
reliable data for nationwide prices but clear signs of a steep
runup in major cities, leading to concerns about the market's
sustainability. [ID:nN24286303] [ID:nN11282491]
"There is still no sign of property prices settling, even
as increases have been notable," Ruotolo told reporters.
"Annual growth around 30 percent has kept up since 2009,
without slowing down."
Although the trend should be for a deceleration in price
gains in the mid- to long-term, "the numbers still don't show
that," Ruotolo added.
(Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)