(Corrects day from Thursday to Wednesday)

BRASILIA, July 16 Brazil's government will extend its "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" low-income housing program by another 3 million units while raising the value of homes eligible for subsidies by "at least 10 or 11 percent," Minister of Cities Gilberto Kassab said.

The program's third phase will be launched between August and September, despite recent government efforts to rein in spending this year, Kassab said in a late Wednesday interview in Brasilia.