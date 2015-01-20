BRASILIA Jan 20 Brazilian oil and gas company
HRT has reached an agreement to buy Royal-Dutch Shell
assets in the Campos Basin for an undisclosed sum, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
HRT said it would acquire Shell's 80 percent stake in the
Bijupira and Salema areas, according to the statement. The
remaining 20 percent are owned by Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The Bijupira and Salema areas were some of the first to be
operated by a foreign company in Brazil on a commercial scale.
The deal will allow HRT to treble its current oil output to more
than 30,000 barrels per day, the company said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Tom Brown)