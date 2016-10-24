SAO PAULO Oct 24 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest listed maker of generic drugs, has tapped Maria Carolina Lacerda as a board member, following the resignation of two members.
In a Monday securities filing, Hypermarcas said Lacerda will assume one of the slots left by Marcelo Henrique Limírio Gonçalves and his son, Marcelo Henrique, on a permanent basis. The other board seat will remain empty until the board convenes later this month to propose a new member, the filing said.
Lacerda was the former head of Brazil investment banking for UBS AG. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.