* Yields climb 80 basis points on Tuesday to 8.36 pct
* Bond has lost 8 cents on the dollar since Friday
* Company reported net loss, cut EBITDA estimates
* Analysts, investors see yields climbing further
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Yields on Hypermarcas' bonds
jumped for a second day on Tuesday, highlighting concerns that
the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods is in
for a rough road as revenue growth slows and debt costs rise.
Prices for the bond due in April 2021 44915JAA8=RRPS have
shed more than 9 cents on the dollar since Friday, pushing
yields to their highest in a month after the company reported a
third-quarter net loss and trimmed operational profit estimates
for the year.
Hypermarcas' ability to grow and prevent its swelling debt
burden from rising further is in doubt as Brazil's economic
expansion loses momentum and the company's tougher commercial
terms with clients face resistance. Shares (HYPE3.SA) have shed
63 percent this year -- the worst-performing stock in Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP.
"Hypermarcas is such an overleveraged name with a weak
growth story," said Leonardo Kestelman, who oversees $880
million of emerging market debt at Dinosaur Securities in Sao
Paulo. "People are running away from those stories."
The yield on the bond gained 80 basis points to 8.36
percent late on Tuesday afternoon, compared with 7.56 percent
on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Yields climb when
the perception about a company's ability to honor its debt
deteriorates.
Hypermarcas lowered the estimate for earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for a second
time this year. A lower EBITDA, as the indicator is known,
means that it could take longer for the company to reduce its
$3.1 billion debt.
Adding to worries among bondholders, cash holdings at the
Sao Paulo-based company fell 23 percent in the quarter to about
$1.3 billion as EBITDA slumped and debt servicing costs soared.
EBITDA is a widely used gauge of profitability.
The tumble in bond and stock prices is increasing pressure
on Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo to ease payment terms with
clients, dispose of non-core assets and better integrate the
20-plus acquisitions that the company made since early 2008.
"We do not foresee any important positive trigger other
than some assets sales already expected, and believe 2012 will
be a year of still low free cash flow generation," wrote
Isabella Bacchi, an analyst with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bacchi initiated coverage of Hypermarcas' bonds on Tuesday
with an "underweight" recommendation.
"RIGHT BUT DIFFICULT"
The company's woes highlight just how quickly confidence in
Brazil's economy is eroding as signs of strain start showing
after years of fast growth. Bond and stock investors now worry
that the takeover frenzy that made Hypermarcas the biggest
producer of condoms, lotions and diapers in Brazil
overstretched the firm.
Bergamo told Valor Economico newspaper on Tuesday that the
decision to cut payment terms and discounts to large clients
was "absolutely right."
Still, the slow reduction of inventory by wholesalers and
retailers as well as drug stores hampered sales and operational
margins in the last quarter.
Compared with a pro forma measure, sales of pharmaceutical
goods tumbled 11 percent, while those of home cleaning goods
and foods sank 12 percent. The company sold 12.6 percent less
in beauty care products in the period.
"While the commercial strategy to improve terms of trade,
profitability, and cash flow generation is a positive goal from
a credit perspective, the implementation has proved difficult
and, ultimately, has not improved leverage yet," Juan C. Cruz,
a corporate bond analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.
The company set an EBITDA forecast of 700 million reais
($400 million) for this year, down from 900 million reais, and
of at least 850 million reais for next year.
($1=1.75 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)