BRASILIA Aug 1 Brazil called back its
International Monetary Fund representative on Thursday after he
voiced opposition to fresh loans for debt-ridden Greece, a
stance that the South American country said was taken without
its support.
Brazilian Finance Ministry Guido Mantega on Thursday phoned
IMF managing director Christine Lagarde to clarify that its
representative, Paulo Nogueira Batista, criticized additional
aid for Greece without the authorization of the government.
Batista, who also represents 10 other nations at the
Washington-based Fund, on Wednesday publicly criticized the IMF
executive board's recent decision to release 1.7 billion euros
of rescue loans to Greece. Brazil abstained from the vote.
In an unusually blunt statement, Batista said Greece's
reform program was "unsatisfactory" and warned of a possible
debt default based on the findings of a separate report
published by the IMF on Wednesday. Batista said he was speaking
only for himself.
In the past, the Brazilian government has criticized some of
the tough fiscal controls imposed on debt-ridden European
nations, saying the rigid spending constraints have slowed the
economic recovery of the European Union.
Besides Brazil, Batista also represents Cape Verde,
Nicaragua, Ecuador, Guyana, Haiti, Panama, Suriname,
Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic.