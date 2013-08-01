BRASILIA Aug 1 Brazil called back its
International Monetary Fund representative on Thursday after he
voiced opposition to fresh loans for debt-ridden Greece, a
stance that the South American country said was taken without
its support.
Finance Ministry Guido Mantega on Thursday phoned IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde to clarify that Brazil's
representative, Paulo Nogueira Batista, criticized additional
aid for Greece without the authorization of the government.
Mantega "indicated to me that Brazil was fully supportive of
Greece, the Greek program, and that if a vote could be retaken
Brazil would support that program. And he said that himself,"
Lagarde said.
"It is most unfortunate that it happened in those
circumstances, but I am very pleased that the position of Brazil
could be rectified and clarified at the highest level," she
added, while speaking to reporters in Washington.
Batista, who also represents 10 other nations at the
Washington-based IMF, on Wednesday publicly criticized the IMF
executive board's recent decision to release 1.7 billion euros
of rescue loans to Greece. Brazil abstained from the vote.
In an unusually blunt statement, Batista said Greece's
reform program was "unsatisfactory" and warned of a possible
debt default based on the findings of a separate report
published by the IMF on Wednesday. Batista said he was speaking
only for himself.
In the past, the Brazilian government has criticized some of
the tough fiscal controls imposed on debt-ridden European
nations, saying the rigid spending constraints have slowed the
economic recovery of the European Union.
Besides Brazil, Batista represents Cape Verde, Nicaragua,
Ecuador, Guyana, Haiti, Panama, Suriname, Timor-Leste, Trinidad
and Tobago and the Dominican Republic.