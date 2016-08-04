BRASILIA Aug 4 A Senate impeachment committee
voted on Thursday to put suspended Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff on trial in the full chamber for breaking budget laws,
opening the way for her to be removed from office.
The 21-member committee voted 14-5 to try Rousseff for
allegedly manipulating government accounts to allow more public
spending in the run-up to her 2014 re-election. The Senate will
vote next Tuesday whether to accept the charges and begin the
trial that should reach a verdict at the end of the month.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)