BRASILIA Aug 2 A Senate report found on Tuesday
that Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff violated the
constitution by manipulating government accounts, moving her
drawn-out impeachment trial closer to deciding her fate.
The report is expected to be approved by the impeachment
committee on Friday and by the full Senate next Tuesday, leading
to the final trial phase in which the 81 Senators must reach a
verdict at the end of August or first days of September.
The impeachment of the unpopular leftist leader has
paralyzed Brazilian politics for seven months and held interim
President Michel Temer in a legal limbo that has hindered his
efforts to pull Brazil from fiscal crisis and severe recession.
Rousseff is accused of altering official budget figures and
using funds from state-run banks to cover up the real state of
Brazil faltering economy as she ran for re-election in 2014.
Her impeachment would mark the end of 13 years of rule by
the left-of-center Workers Party and leave Latin America's
largest economy in the hands of the Temer, Rousseff's
conservative vice president.
Brazil's stock market and currency have strengthened since
Rousseff was suspended by the Senate on May 12 as investors bet
on her removal and replacement by Temer, who has outlined
policies favoring private business.
But Temer has avoided unpopular austerity measures needed to
balance Brazil's overdrawn accounts until he is definitely
confirmed in the job to serve out Rousseff's mandate to 2018.
While 54 votes are needed to convict Rousseff, or two-thirds
of the Senate, Brasilia-based political consultancy ARKO Advice
says between 56 and 60 Senators today favor removing her, a
narrow margin that is unlikely to be reversed because Temer is
seen delivering political and economic stability.
"The majority sentiment in the Senate is that market
expectations regarding the economy are improving significantly
and that the return of the suspended president would put the
country in a difficult situation again," ARKO said in its
monthly analysis for clients.
Efforts to defend Rousseff by her Workers Party and its
founder, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who faces
corruption charges, have not been enough to save her, Arko said.
The Senate impeachment committee listened to the author of
the report, Senator Antonio Anastasia, read out from its 440
pages detailing the alleged illegalities of the accounting
methods that Rousseff used to augment her government's spending
power in the run-up to the 2014 election.
Anastasia, a member of the PSDB, the main opposition party
to Rousseff's administration, said there was enough evidence for
the impeachment trial to continue.
Rousseff has denied she broke budget laws and maintains she
is the victim of a right-wing conspiracy to overthrow her
government that advanced the interests of Brazil's poor. In her
written defense last month Rousseff said Brazilians knew an
honest woman was being put on trial and she called the
impeachment a "farce" and her alleged crimes no more than
"routine acts of budgetary management."
The trial phase in the Senate will be presided over by
Brazil's Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski.
According to the Supreme Court, if the Senate approves
Anastasia's report next Tuesday - only a simple majority is
needed - the final trial session would begin on Aug. 26 and last
about a week, with a final vote on Sept 2.
