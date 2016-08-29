By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 29 Suspended President Dilma
Rousseff will make a last stand in Brazil's Senate on Monday in
an impeachment trial that is widely expected to remove her from
office and end more than a decade of leftist rule by her Workers
Party.
Rousseff, who is being impeached on charges of breaking
budget laws, has denied wrongdoing and denounced the nine-month
impeachment process that has paralyzed Brazilian politics as a
conspiracy to overthrow her and roll back policies that have
favored Brazil's poor during 13 years of Workers Party
governments.
But a deep recession that many Brazilians blame her for and
a huge corruption scandal involving state-run energy company
Petrobras have undermined Rousseff's popularity since
she was re-elected in 2014.
Her vice president, Michel Temer, has been interim president
since mid-May, when Rousseff was suspended after Congress
decided it would continue the impeachment process that began in
the lower house.
If the Senate convicts Rousseff on Tuesday or Wednesday as
expected, Temer, 75, will be sworn in to serve out the rest of
her term through 2018. His business-friendly government vows to
take unpopular austerity measures to plug a growing fiscal
deficit that cost Brazil its investment-grade credit rating last
year.
"She will appeal to undecided senators to respect democracy
and stop the coup that is under way," a spokesman for Rousseff
told Reuters. "She is in good spirits."
In her 30-minute speech, the aide, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said Rousseff, 68, would point to a lifetime fighting
for democracy, from her arrest and torture by a military
dictatorship for belonging to a left-wing guerrilla group to
election as Brazil's first female president.
Twenty of her former Cabinet ministers will support her from
the Senate gallery, along with her political mentor and former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, founder of the Workers
Party.
With the odds stacked against her, Rousseff's testimony
appears to be aimed at making a point for the history books that
her impeachment was a travesty rather than a bid to sway the
81-seat Senate to block her eviction from office.
FIFTY-FOUR VOTES NEEDED TO CONVICT
Temer is confident he has the two-thirds of the chamber
needed to remove Rousseff, and he has planned an address to the
nation on Wednesday before heading to China to attend the summit
of the G20 group of leading economies.
"We need 54 votes, and we expect to get at least 60,"
Temer's press spokesman, Marcio de Freitas, told Reuters.
He said the more votes Temer got, the stronger would be his
mandate to take the difficult measures needed to restore
confidence in Brazil's economy, caught in a two-year recession.
A survey published by O Globo newspaper on Sunday showed 53
senators would vote against Rousseff and only 18 would back her
- 10 short of the 28 she needs to avoid being ousted. Ten
senators have not stated a position or were not polled.
Even senators not convinced the accounting charges brought
against Rousseff warrant her impeachment have decided to vote
against her because they see her return to the presidency
prolonging Brazil's political crisis.
"I will vote against her even though I think it is a tragedy
to get rid of an elected president, but another 2-1/2 years of a
Dilma government would be worse," centrist Senator Cristovam
Buarque said in a phone interview.
Rousseff has lost her base of support in Congress and can no
longer run the country effectively, he said.
Senator Helio Jose, who was the Rousseff government's deputy
whip in the Senate, has not declared his vote. But he said in a
telephone interview that Temer was doing a good job restoring
stability since he took over from Rousseff.
"I don't think the return of President Dilma would be good
for the country. Temer has built support in Congress to pass
austerity measures we need to recover confidence and draw
investment to Brazil," he said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)