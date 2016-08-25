By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 25 Brazil's Senate will open the
impeachment trial of suspended President Dilma Rousseff on
Thursday and hear witnesses for and against the leftist leader
who is expected to be removed from office next week on charges
of breaking budget laws.
Rousseff, Brazil's first female president, will appear
before the 81 senators on Monday to defend herself, but her
opponents are confident they have more than the 54 votes needed
to convict her.
The final vote expected on late Tuesday or the early hours
of Wednesday would confirm her Vice President Michel Temer as
Brazil's new leader for the rest of her term through 2018,
ending 13 years of leftwing Workers Party (PT) rule.
A poll published by O Globo newspaper on Thursday showed
that 51 senators were committed to voting to dismiss Rousseff,
with only 19 supporting her and 11 undecided.
Temer's right-leaning government held last minute talks with
senators and political parties to shore up votes against
Rousseff, who has denied any wrongdoing and described efforts to
oust her as a 'coup'. Temer aides said they expect at least 60
senators to vote against Rousseff.
If he is confirmed president by Rousseff's ouster, Temer
would face a daunting task to steer Latin America's largest
economy out of its worst recession since the Great Depression
and plug a budget deficit that topped 10 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP).
Rousseff is charged with spending without Congressional
approval and manipulating government accounts to disguise the
extent of the deficit in the run-up to her 2014 re-election.
Financial markets have rallied on prospects of a more market
friendly government, with the real currency rising around 30
percent against the dollar this year. Still, investors and
members of Temer's fragile coalition are concerned he has yet to
unveil measures to drastically curb the deficit.
A draft budget for next year is not expected in Congress
until Aug. 31, after the Senate vote, by which time Temer could
have more political leverage to push through unpopular austerity
measures.
Temer's team has sought to speed up the trial so he can set
about restoring confidence in a once-booming economy and remove
any doubts about his legitimacy as Brazil's president.
If Rousseff is removed, Temer must be sworn in by the
Senate. He is then expected to address the nation before heading
to the summit of the G20 group of leading economies in Hangzhou,
China on Sept 4-5 on his first trip abroad.
In her last rally before the trial, in the auditorium of a
bank workers union in Brasilia on Wednesday night, Rousseff
supporters chanted "Out with Temer."
Rousseff, who once belonged to a left-wing guerrilla group,
said she has refused to resign to make the point that she is
being ousted illegally.
"I committed no crime. To stop this happening again, I must
go to the Senate to defend Brazil's democracy, the political
views that I advocate and the legitimate rights of the Brazilian
people," she said.
Yet even Rousseff's Workers Party, hurt by corruption
scandals and her dismal economic record, has distanced itself
from her last-minute call for new elections to resolve Brazil's
political crisis.
A sign that Rousseff is not expecting a favourable verdict
next week is that she has begun to move her personal belongings
out of the presidential residence in Brasilia to her home in
Porto Alegre.
