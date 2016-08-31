DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news
BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer said it was time to unite the country after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday, vowing to work to rescue an economy mired in recession.
In his first address to the nation after being sworn in, Temer said Brazil needs to guarantee political stability for foreign investors. He said the policy outlook is challenging but indicators show confidence is beginning to return. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, the company said, setting the stage for a pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 The dollar nursed hefty losses in Asia on Wednesday after the Trump administration accused Germany and Japan of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage, fuelling a risk-off mood that subdued stocks while benefiting bonds.