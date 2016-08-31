BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer said it was time to unite the country after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday, vowing to work to rescue an economy mired in recession.

In his first address to the nation after being sworn in, Temer said Brazil needs to guarantee political stability for foreign investors. He said the policy outlook is challenging but indicators show confidence is beginning to return. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)