BRASILIA Aug 31 President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that fixing Brazil's economy would not be easy, but his priority was to pass a spending cap this year, attract foreign investment, reduce unemployment and begin reform of the pension system.

At his first cabinet meeting after being sworn in by Congress, Temer said he would not tolerate divisions within his coalition. In the meeting, which was televised, Temer appeared annoyed that some of his allies had moved to grant ousted President Dilma Rousseff political rights without consulting his government.

