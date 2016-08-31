BRASILIA Aug 31 President Michel Temer said on
Wednesday that fixing Brazil's economy would not be easy, but
his priority was to pass a spending cap this year, attract
foreign investment, reduce unemployment and begin reform of the
pension system.
At his first cabinet meeting after being sworn in by
Congress, Temer said he would not tolerate divisions within his
coalition. In the meeting, which was televised, Temer appeared
annoyed that some of his allies had moved to grant ousted
President Dilma Rousseff political rights without consulting his
government.
