By Sujata Rao

LONDON, June 6 Brazil's move to drop a tax on foreign buying of domestic debt will allow more of its bonds to join two JPMorgan indexes, potentially boosting inflows by at least $2.8 billion, the bank said on Thursday.

The removal of the 6 percent IOF tax, imposed in 2010 to fend off so-called hot money flows, could bring up to $30 billion into the local bond market, according to some estimates.

The real, which had hit four-year lows amid a widespread selloff in emerging assets, rose 2 percent at one point on Wednesday after Brazil announced it was removing the tax.

JPMorgan, whose bond indices are used by 80 percent of emerging market investors, said in a note to clients that 11 Brazilian bonds would now become eligible to enter its GBI-EM Narrow and GBI-EM Narrow Diversified indices.

"Potential flows for passive investors total approximately $2.8 billion," the bank said.

Entry will be staggered over a 10-month period starting Aug. 1, the bank said.

These two indices exclude countries and bonds that impose any form of tax or capital controls for international investors. As a result of inclusion, Brazil's weight in the GBI-EM Narrow will rise to 26 percent, up from 1.13 percent, to become the biggest component of the index.

Its share in the GBI-EM Narrow Diversified will rise to 10 percent from 4.7 percent, JPM said, adding that index-eligible Brazilian bonds would have a market value of $217.7 billion.

The imposition of the IOF in late 2010 has been a significant deterrent to foreign flows, keeping the share of foreigners in Brazilian local bonds to around 15 percent compared to the 30 percent average in emerging domestic debt.

Bank of America/Merrill Lynch put flows to Brazilian local bonds last year at $11.3 billion, almost a third of 2010 levels.

"This shows the possible magnitude of the increase in inflows," the bank said in a note to clients

But JPMorgan says the tax move will have no impact on the composition of its most widely used domestic debt index, the GBI-EM Global Diversified, which has less stringent entry criteria. This index assigns Brazil a 10 percent weight.

JPMorgan says assets managed against the GBI-EM indices total over $231 billion but the narrow versions make up only $16 billion or less than 7 percent. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)