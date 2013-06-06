(Adds BoA/Merrill quote, details on impact of IOF tax, paras
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 6 Brazil's move to drop a tax on
foreign buying of domestic debt will allow more of its bonds to
join two JPMorgan indexes, potentially boosting inflows by at
least $2.8 billion, the bank said on Thursday.
The removal of the 6 percent IOF tax, imposed in 2010 to
fend off so-called hot money flows, could bring up to $30
billion into the local bond market, according to some estimates.
The real, which had hit four-year lows amid a widespread
selloff in emerging assets, rose 2 percent at one point on
Wednesday after Brazil announced it was removing the tax.
JPMorgan, whose bond indices are used by 80 percent of
emerging market investors, said in a note to clients that 11
Brazilian bonds would now become eligible to enter its GBI-EM
Narrow and GBI-EM Narrow Diversified indices.
"Potential flows for passive investors total approximately
$2.8 billion," the bank said.
Entry will be staggered over a 10-month period starting Aug.
1, the bank said.
These two indices exclude countries and bonds that impose
any form of tax or capital controls for international investors.
As a result of inclusion, Brazil's weight in the GBI-EM Narrow
will rise to 26 percent, up from 1.13 percent, to become the
biggest component of the index.
Its share in the GBI-EM Narrow Diversified will rise to 10
percent from 4.7 percent, JPM said, adding that index-eligible
Brazilian bonds would have a market value of $217.7 billion.
The imposition of the IOF in late 2010 has been a
significant deterrent to foreign flows, keeping the share of
foreigners in Brazilian local bonds to around 15 percent
compared to the 30 percent average in emerging domestic debt.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch put flows to Brazilian local
bonds last year at $11.3 billion, almost a third of 2010 levels.
"This shows the possible magnitude of the increase in
inflows," the bank said in a note to clients
But JPMorgan says the tax move will have no impact on the
composition of its most widely used domestic debt index, the
GBI-EM Global Diversified, which has less stringent entry
criteria. This index assigns Brazil a 10 percent weight.
JPMorgan says assets managed against the GBI-EM indices
total over $231 billion but the narrow versions make up only $16
billion or less than 7 percent.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan Fenton)