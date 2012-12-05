DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazil will expand a special lending program to boost investment in capital goods operated through the state development bank BNDES to 80 billion reais ($37.90 billion) for 2013, President Dilma Rousseff said in a speech to the National Industry Confederation (CNI).
She said her finance minister, Guido Mantega, would formally announce the extension of the program, known as PSI, into 2013 later on Wednesday.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion