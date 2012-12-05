BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazil will expand a special lending program to boost investment in capital goods operated through the state development bank BNDES to 80 billion reais ($37.90 billion) for 2013, President Dilma Rousseff said in a speech to the National Industry Confederation (CNI).

She said her finance minister, Guido Mantega, would formally announce the extension of the program, known as PSI, into 2013 later on Wednesday.