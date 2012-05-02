* Markit's Brazil Manufacturing PMI falls to 49.3 in April

* Prices rise despite drop in overall output

* Feeble industry could lead to further rate cuts

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazil's manufacturing sector contracted in April for the first time this year, as new factory orders fell at the sharpest pace in five months even after aggressive economic stimulus measures from the government, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Markit's Brazil Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.3 in April after seasonal adjustments, down from 51.1 in March and below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

The downbeat data could be used by the central bank as a reason to cut interest rates to all-time lows on its next policy meeting on May 30, as authorities aggressively seek to restore economic growth. Higher input prices, however, raise a warning flag about the room available for further monetary easing.

"Broken down, numbers show a broad-based decline in industrial activity, with all components falling below 50, except for both input and output prices," said Andre Loes, Brazil's chief economist at HSBC, noting that output prices rose at their fastest level since May 2011.

Job losses were reported in April, ending a three-month period of job creation, the survey added, as new orders fell for the first time this year.

Around 12 percent of surveyed firms reported lower production compared with one month earlier, and generally attributed decreases to weaker client demand, Markit said.

Brazil's struggling industry nearly threw the economy into recession in the second half of last year.

President Dilma Rousseff's government promptly reacted with interest rate cuts, publiclyfunded loans and steps to limit currency gains.

Brazilian interest rates, one of the highest in the world after an hyperinflation bout in the 1980-90's, were cut to 9 percent last month, just above an all-time low of 8.75 percent.

While most analysts expect rates to stay unchanged at that level through this year, according to a Reuters poll, many say further rate cuts are possible after the central bank left this door open in the minutes of its latest meeting.

INFLATIONARY SIGNALS

Last year, the central bank raised the benchmark rate to a high of 12.5 percent in July to curb upward price pressures, which took the annual inflation rate to a six-year high in September 2011 before inflation began receding.

The Brazil PMI survey, noted that upward price pressures remained in the manufacturing sector.

"Inflationary pressures should remain a source of concern, despite the string of benign CPI readings earlier this year," HSBC's Loes said.

Raw materials such as steel and resin were particularly mentioned by survey respondents as having increased in price, according to the survey.

Inputs for Brazilian manufacturing have risen in price for 32 months straight, the survey added

"The rate of input price inflation was solid, and the strongest in 2012 so far," Markit said.

"Firms generally passed on greater cost burdens to clients by raising their output charges in April," it added. Selling prices increased at the strongest pace in nearly a year, but nevertheless this was to a lesser extent than the rise in input costs."

Overall, Brazil's consumer prices are slowing on an annual basis but are expected to end this year above the government's target mid-point of 4.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

According to the Brazilian PMI data, input inventories and stocks of finished goods also fell last month.

The PMI data precedes the government release of March industrial production data on Thursday.

It is expected to show a 1.3-percent growth from the prior month, according to the median view of 15 analysts polled by Reuters. (Editing by W Simon)