By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, June 1 Activity in Brazil's struggling manufacturing sector contracted for the second straight month in May, hit by a decline in output and new orders even after a sharp currency drop and a string of stimulus measures by the government, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Brazilian manufacturing sector stood at 49.3 in May after adjusting for seasonal variations, unchanged from the prior month and below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

Weak factory growth was one of the culprits for Brazil's dismal performance in the first quarter. In the beginning of 2012, the world's sixth-largest economy grew only 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, national statistics agency IBGE said earlier on Friday.

President Dilma Rouseff's government has cut interest rates seven straight times to a record low of 8.5 percent and unleashed a string of tax cuts and credit incentives to shore up Brazilian industries, addressing what Finance Minister Guido Mantega called "Brazil's biggest problem."

Slumping factory activity, however, has become a worldwide concern as other PMI surveys showed the steepest contraction in nearly three years in the euro zone and the weakest reading this year in China.

Rising costs and competition from cheap imports continued to hit Brazilian manufacturers in May, despite a sharp drop in the country's currency to its weakest levels in three years due to renewed concerns about the euro zone.

"Although the weaker Brazilian real may provide some relief, it will take several months for this to translate into an improvement in the sector's performance," said Andre Loes, HSBC's chief economist for Brazil.

Markit, which compiled the data for HSBC, said the volume of new orders received by the companies surveyed fell for the second consecutive month in May, although the decline was only modest and to a lesser extent than in April.

Higher raw material prices hit Brazilian manufacturers in May, lifting input price inflation to its strongest level in 11 months. However, it remained weaker than the series average.

Finished goods inventories fell for the ninth consecutive month, while the quantity of inputs bought by Brazilian manufacturing firms decreased at the fastest pace since October 2011, the research firm added.

Job losses were reported in the Brazilian manufacturing sector for the second successive month in May. Despite the recent economic slowdown, though, Brazil's unemployment rate has been near record lows in recent months due to the steady growth of its services sector. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)