By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, June 1 Activity in Brazil's
struggling manufacturing sector contracted for the second
straight month in May, hit by a decline in output and new orders
even after a sharp currency drop and a string of stimulus
measures by the government, a survey showed on Friday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector stood at 49.3 in May after adjusting for
seasonal variations, unchanged from the prior month and below
the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
Weak factory growth was one of the culprits for Brazil's
dismal performance in the first quarter. In the beginning of
2012, the world's sixth-largest economy grew only 0.2 percent
from the previous quarter, national statistics agency IBGE said
earlier on Friday.
President Dilma Rouseff's government has cut interest rates
seven straight times to a record low of 8.5 percent and
unleashed a string of tax cuts and credit incentives to shore up
Brazilian industries, addressing what Finance Minister Guido
Mantega called "Brazil's biggest problem."
Slumping factory activity, however, has become a worldwide
concern as other PMI surveys showed the steepest contraction in
nearly three years in the euro zone and the weakest reading this
year in China.
Rising costs and competition from cheap imports continued to
hit Brazilian manufacturers in May, despite a sharp drop in the
country's currency to its weakest levels in three years
due to renewed concerns about the euro zone.
"Although the weaker Brazilian real may provide some relief,
it will take several months for this to translate into an
improvement in the sector's performance," said Andre Loes,
HSBC's chief economist for Brazil.
Markit, which compiled the data for HSBC, said the volume of
new orders received by the companies surveyed fell for the
second consecutive month in May, although the decline was only
modest and to a lesser extent than in April.
Higher raw material prices hit Brazilian manufacturers in
May, lifting input price inflation to its strongest level in 11
months. However, it remained weaker than the series average.
Finished goods inventories fell for the ninth consecutive
month, while the quantity of inputs bought by Brazilian
manufacturing firms decreased at the fastest pace since October
2011, the research firm added.
Job losses were reported in the Brazilian manufacturing
sector for the second successive month in May. Despite the
recent economic slowdown, though, Brazil's unemployment rate
has been near record lows in recent months due to
the steady growth of its services sector.
