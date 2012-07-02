* HSBC Brazil PMI falls to 48.5 in June, weakest since Oct
* Output, new orders decline weakest in eight months
* Factories cut jobs for third straight month
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazil's manufacturing output
in June shrank for the third straight month in the latest sign
that a battery of government stimulus measures have yet to spur
economic growth, a survey showed on Monday.
The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Brazilian
manufacturing sector fell to 48.5 in June from 49.3 in May
after seasonal adjustments, the lowest since October and below
the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
Both showed both output and new orders posted the strongest
pace of decline in eight months as demand remained weak,
prompting companies to cut jobs for the third month in a row.
The PMI data could stir renewed concern among policy-makers
who, anxious to revive growth, have chopped benchmark interest
rates, granted new tax breaks and pledged to step up government
buying of industrial goods.
It also highlights the impact of weak global demand over the
world's No. 6 economy, expected this year to have the weakest
annual performance since a shallow recession of 0.3 percent in
2009.
Despite a relatively weak foreign exchange rate for the
Brazilian currency in June, the PMI survey showed export orders
declined at the same pace they did in May - extending the
negative trend recorded for that component of the survey notched
each month since April 2011.
A mix of high taxes, lack of skilled labor force and
infrastructure bottlenecks is frequently blamed for Brazil's
manufacturing sluggishness, offseting all-time low interest
benchmark interest rates of 8.5 percent.
"The manufacturing sector kept struggling with
competitiveness," said Andre Loes, HSBC Brazil chief economist.
"A weaker real and lower interest rates may provide some
relief in the medium term, but the breakdown of the survey
suggests that in the short term, things are likely to remain
challenging for manufacturers."
As private investments wane, President Dilma Rousseff
announced last week an increase in government purchases this
year of 6.6 billion reais ($3.2 billion), saying the government
would "take all the necessary measures to protect production and
jobs in our country."
The next day, Brazil's central bank sharply cut its 2012
growth forecast to a meager 2.5 percent. Most analysts expect
the economy could slow even further. Brazil's
economy grew 2.7 percent in 2011 and 7.5 percent in 2010.
Official industrial output data for May will be released on
July 3 by Brazil's national statistics agency IBGE.
Markit, which compiled the PMI data for HSBC, added that
stocks of finished goods were depleted for the tenth straight
month and backlogs of work fell further in June.
Input costs rose, continuing the period of input price
inflation started in September 2009. Raw materials such as oil
and oil-related products were particularly mentioned by
panelists, while a number of firms also commented on exchange
rate fluctuations, Markit added.
