BELEM, Brazil Aug 12 Monthly inflation in
Brazil may accelerate in coming months after bottoming in July,
although the trend for 12-month trailing price data will
steadily decline, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
A slump in food and transportation costs helped the
benchmark IPCA consumer price index rise 0.03 percent last
month, the lowest monthly gain in three years. As a result,
12-month trailing inflation slowed to 6.27 percent in July, near
the ceiling of the central bank's target of 4.5 percent plus or
minus two percentage points.
In a presentation in the northern city of Belém, Carlos
Hamilton Araújo, the central bank's economic policy director,
said that inflation close to zero is "the exception, not the
rule" in Brazil. He added that annual inflation readings should
begin to decline during the second half of the year, because of
more favorable bases of comparison.
"From January through July we had monthly inflation losing
ground. Now it is plausible to say monthly inflation should tend
to be bigger," Araújo said at the event. Araújo is a voting
member of Brazil's central bank board, which meets Aug. 27-28 to
decide on monetary policy.
Araújo's remarks suggest that the central bank remains
optimistic but cautious with inflation, which accelerated
sharply in recent months on a 12-month trailing basis amid an
economic slowdown, rising government spending and a tumble in
the currency. The central bank has raised the benchmark Selic
lending rate by 1.25 points to 8.5 percent since April to ease
inflationary pressures in Latin America's largest economy.
The yield on the interest-rate future contract due at the
end of the year, a measure of expectations for the Selic
by year-end, rose to 8.89 percent on Monday from 8.86 percent on
Friday.
While most analysts see the central bank's efforts to head
off inflation as positive, some have complained that a tougher
stance is needed to anchor future inflation expectations.
Araújo said that the government's stance on budget spending
remains "expansionist," adding that the central bank will
reserve the right to step in to quell excessive volatility in or
demand for the U.S. dollar in the local currency market.