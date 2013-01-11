* Barbosa says inflation to slow throughout 2013

* Inflation ended 2013 at 5.84 pct

BRASILIA Jan 11 Inflation in Brazil should slow to a level closer to the center of the official target range in 2013, Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday.

The center of Brazil's official inflation target range is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

"We expect inflation to slow throughout the year," Barbosa told reporters in Brasilia.

Brazil's inflation closed 2012 at a faster-than-expected 5.84 percent, suggesting price pressure will get even more intense if activity picks up as expected this year.

Still, the central bank forecasts inflation will ease to 4.8 percent this year.