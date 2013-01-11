Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
* Barbosa says inflation to slow throughout 2013
* Inflation ended 2013 at 5.84 pct
BRASILIA Jan 11 Inflation in Brazil should slow to a level closer to the center of the official target range in 2013, Deputy Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday.
The center of Brazil's official inflation target range is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
"We expect inflation to slow throughout the year," Barbosa told reporters in Brasilia.
Brazil's inflation closed 2012 at a faster-than-expected 5.84 percent, suggesting price pressure will get even more intense if activity picks up as expected this year.
Still, the central bank forecasts inflation will ease to 4.8 percent this year.
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairman Najib Shah to speak at seminar on trade facilitation agreement in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at India Smart Grid F