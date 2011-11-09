WHAT: Brazil's October IPCA consumer price index
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. ( 11:00 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price
index BRCPI=ECI is expected to have risen 0.41 percent in
October, easing from a 0.53 percent spike in September but
still above a 0.37 percent increase in August, according to the
median view of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Forecasts for the projected gain ranged from 0.37 percent
to 0.48 percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH: A spike in ethanol prices due to a poor
sugar cane harvest season is likely to keep pressure on prices
as well as food prices susceptible to weather patterns.
Despite the month-on-month drop the annual inflation rate
will remain above the central bank's target range of 4.5
percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, for the seventh
month straight.
Morgan Stanley analyst Arthur Carvalho said the slowdown
may start a new downward trend that could bring inflation
within the bank's target range this year, however, policymakers
have yet to tackle the country's structural inflation problem.
Like many other analysts Carvalho doubts the central bank
will be able to bring inflation back to the center of the
target in 2012 as a tight labor market pushes up service
inflation.
"This does not mean that Brazil will lose control of
inflation, but it does keep... inflation risk in the debate and
reminds us a bit of Brazil's more distant past," Carvalho wrote
in a note to clients.
In the 1980 and '90s, Brazil struggled with bouts of
hyperinflation that severely hit the purchasing power of
workers.
MARKET IMPACT: The evolution of inflation in Latin
America's top economy is seen as key to predict the pace of
future central bank rate cuts after two straight 50-basis-point
decreases have brought the rate to 11.50 percent.
Central bank President Alexandre Tombini has said the
annual rate would fall through the rest of the year as a global
economic slowdown puts downward pressure on prices. The central
bank's forecast for the rise of the 2011 IPCA index is 6.4
percent, a shade below the target ceiling of 6.5 percent.
A slowdown in price increases during the first half of
October has defused some market criticism over the bank's
surprise 50-basis-point cut in August that fueled speculation
of political interference at the institution.
Many in the market still see the bank failing to keep
inflation from ending the year above the 6.5 percent ceiling,
in what would be the first time the central bank misses the
inflation target since 2003.
A worsening debt crisis in Europe and a sharper than
expected slowdown at home has prompted the central bank to cut
rates to protect the economy even as inflation remains high.
If the October IPCA comes in above forecast, the central
bank could be forced to slow the pace of rate cuts to tame
quickening inflation.
On the other hand, if the IPCA rises as much as or less
than expected, policymakers could be prompted to keep the pace
of rate hikes or increase the size of future cuts as the
economy has showed clear signs of a slowdown.
Trading in Brazil's interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> on
Wednesday implied a 65 percent probability of a 50-basis-point
rate cut BCBWATCH while 35 percent for a 75-basis-point cut
at the bank's next meeting, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations.
The central bank will make its next interest rate decision
on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by
Diane Craft)