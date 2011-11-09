WHAT: Brazil's October IPCA consumer price index

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. ( 11:00 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI is expected to have risen 0.41 percent in October, easing from a 0.53 percent spike in September but still above a 0.37 percent increase in August, according to the median view of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Forecasts for the projected gain ranged from 0.37 percent to 0.48 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH: A spike in ethanol prices due to a poor sugar cane harvest season is likely to keep pressure on prices as well as food prices susceptible to weather patterns.

Despite the month-on-month drop the annual inflation rate will remain above the central bank's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points, for the seventh month straight.

Morgan Stanley analyst Arthur Carvalho said the slowdown may start a new downward trend that could bring inflation within the bank's target range this year, however, policymakers have yet to tackle the country's structural inflation problem.

Like many other analysts Carvalho doubts the central bank will be able to bring inflation back to the center of the target in 2012 as a tight labor market pushes up service inflation.

"This does not mean that Brazil will lose control of inflation, but it does keep... inflation risk in the debate and reminds us a bit of Brazil's more distant past," Carvalho wrote in a note to clients.

In the 1980 and '90s, Brazil struggled with bouts of hyperinflation that severely hit the purchasing power of workers.

MARKET IMPACT: The evolution of inflation in Latin America's top economy is seen as key to predict the pace of future central bank rate cuts after two straight 50-basis-point decreases have brought the rate to 11.50 percent.

Central bank President Alexandre Tombini has said the annual rate would fall through the rest of the year as a global economic slowdown puts downward pressure on prices. The central bank's forecast for the rise of the 2011 IPCA index is 6.4 percent, a shade below the target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

A slowdown in price increases during the first half of October has defused some market criticism over the bank's surprise 50-basis-point cut in August that fueled speculation of political interference at the institution.

Many in the market still see the bank failing to keep inflation from ending the year above the 6.5 percent ceiling, in what would be the first time the central bank misses the inflation target since 2003.

A worsening debt crisis in Europe and a sharper than expected slowdown at home has prompted the central bank to cut rates to protect the economy even as inflation remains high.

If the October IPCA comes in above forecast, the central bank could be forced to slow the pace of rate cuts to tame quickening inflation.

On the other hand, if the IPCA rises as much as or less than expected, policymakers could be prompted to keep the pace of rate hikes or increase the size of future cuts as the economy has showed clear signs of a slowdown.

Trading in Brazil's interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> on Wednesday implied a 65 percent probability of a 50-basis-point rate cut BCBWATCH while 35 percent for a 75-basis-point cut at the bank's next meeting, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

The central bank will make its next interest rate decision on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft)