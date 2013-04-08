* Airport auctions planned ahead of World Cup, Olympics
* Government has considered Infraero IPO for years
* Airports expected to fetch 11.4 bln reais ($5.8 bln
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazilian airport agency
Infraero will put off going public until 2017, after the agency
bolsters its assets with proceeds from the upcoming auction of
licenses to run two airports, its president said on Monday.
Infraero is still considering a plan to list shares on
Brazil's equity markets but first it wants to strengthen the
balance sheet, Infraero President Gustavo do Vale said.
"In order for Infraero to go public you have to stabilize
its asset base ... define the size of the company so you can
sell something ... we are considering beginning with the process
this year and maybe do the listing in 2017," Vale said.
For years, President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz
Inácio Lula da Silva considered a partial privatization of
Infraero through an IPO to address the many infrastructure woes
choking growth in Latin America's biggest economy.
Airport operators Schiphol and Aeroports de Paris
may bid together for a stake in Rio de Janeiro's Galeão
airport. The government wants to sell a 51 percent stake in
Galeão and Belo Horizonte's Confins airport to operators who can
help improve them ahead of the 2014 soccer World Cup and the
2016 Olympic Games.
Brazil's government expects bids for both airports to be
worth 11.4 billion reais ($5.8 billion). The two airports should
be auctioned off by September.