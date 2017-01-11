SAO PAULO Jan 11 Brazil's government may privatize operations of domestic airports in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the busiest in the country, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Wednesday.

Brazil has already handed over operations of international airports in its two biggest cities, but the Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo and Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro are still run entirely by state operator Infraero.

"There is a discussion about new airports (to privatize) and those airports are part of the list," Oliveira told journalists.

CCR SA, Brazil's biggest toll road operator, is interested in bidding to run Congonhas and Santos Dumont, Chief Executive Renato Vale said in a separate telephone interview.

Last week a government official familiar with discussions said that the government is likely to announce the next round of infrastructure concessions in March.

Oliveira confirmed that studies are under way for the next round of auctions, including airports, highways and sanitation projects.

The government has scheduled an auction on March 16 for airports in the states of Bahia, Ceara, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, part of the first round of infrastructure concessions President Michel Temer announce in September. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)