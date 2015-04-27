BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday he expects the economy to recovery in the second half of the year with the return of business confidence and investment into the country's aging infrastructure.

Barbosa told construction executives in Brasilia that the government plans to auction at least three airport concessions this year as well as four highways.

He said the government could announce a new, separate batch of highway concessions as well. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)